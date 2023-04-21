Samsung Electronics’ US arm has lodged a complaint against SM Line, alleging that the liner operator has forced it to pay charges and even do the carrier’s job amid the US supply chain crunch.

The complaint before the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) is the second by the consumer technology giant’s Samsung Electronics America unit, which also launched a similar case against Israeli liner operator Zim.

The company has contended that Seoul-based SM Line has forced it to pay “staggering” detention and demurrage charges.