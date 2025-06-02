A Russian shipowner hit by European sanctions is to take legal action over its blacklisting, saying its tankers have not hauled oil for two years.

Volga Shipping, which has a fleet of more than 200 sea and river cargo vessels, was listed last month by the European Union for providing a “substantial source of revenue” to the Russian government.

The EU listing said the company manages vessels “transporting crude oil and oil products by sea, including for export purposes” — a claim disputed by the Nizhny Novgorod-based shipowner.

The 182-year-old company said in August 2023 that it had completed the sale of its 30-strong tanker fleet to seven different companies that were not affiliated with Volga Shipping.

It said it ended new contracts for hauling oil products in the first half of 2022.

It said the vessels were sold because liquid and oil cargoes had been unprofitable for several years.

Volga did not mention the war, but Vladimir Lisin, the steel tycoon who controls the company, expressed a wish for an end to the Ukraine conflict in 2022.

General manager Pavel Vinogradov said: “Volga Shipping will use all available legal means to challenge the unreasonable accusations and other hostile actions aimed at impairing its operations or discredit the company’s image.”

Vinogradov said the company was developing a “detailed action plan” with lawyers to challenge the listing.

“We are confident that the European Commission’s decision was made in error, as the grounds cited for the company’s inclusion in the sanctions list are inconsistent with the character of its operations and its actual position in the market,” he said.

Volga operates small bulkers from 3,000 dwt to 7,000 dwt, suitable for the shallow ports in the Azov Sea and Russia’s internal waterways, it said.

Grain, coal and construction materials make up 83% of its cargoes, with 97% all of its export shipments going to Turkey, Vinogradov said.

As of May, the company had 44 dry cargo river-sea vessels, 74 dry cargo river vessels and 88 river barges, according to its annual results reported last month.

The British government also blacklisted Volga last month but did not mention oil transportation in its listing.

It said Volga was “carrying on business in a sector of strategic significance to the government of Russia, namely, the transport sector”.

Forbes listed Lisin as the third-wealthiest man in Russia in 2021 with a net worth of $26.2bn.

Volga Shipping’s Russian-flag 5,000-dwt general cargo vessel Lazurite (built 2011) at Oslo’s Sjursoya terminal on 11 March 2022, shortly after the invasion of Ukraine. Photo: Bob Rust

On 8 March 2022, Lisin expressed sympathy for victims of the invasion on the LinkedIn page of Novolipetsk Steel.

He wrote: “Lost lives are always a huge tragedy that is impossible to justify. I am convinced that peaceful diplomatic conflict resolution is always preferable to the use of force.”

Lisin was sanctioned by the Australian government the following month, but has not been personally targeted by the US, UK or EU sanctions regimes.

But media organisation EUobserver, which first reported the Volga appeal, said that Kyiv was trying to persuade the EU to impose sanctions on Lisin in its next round of sanctions.

Ukrainian officials claim that the Russian steelmaker was supplying metal being used to make Russian drones, a claim denied by the company.