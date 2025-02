Two tankers — a suezmax and a former VLCC — that have not been seen in the conventional oil transportation markets for many years have now appeared on the ship recycling beach at Alang.

Beached on 2 February after arriving at Alang on 25 January was the 153,000-dwt crude carrier Solan (built 1998), a sanctioned vessel linked by the US Department of the Treasury to the Mehdi Group in a move that has raised more than a few eyebrows in the country’s ship recycling sector.