Marine insurance executive David Richards has returned to law work with a new role at global firm Shearwater Law.

The company said the appointment of protection and indemnity club NorthStandard’s deputy global head of P&I claims will strengthen its maritime practice.

Shearwater, a maritime and commodities specialist, added that Richards has joined as a director, bringing nearly two decades of expertise in shipping law and P&I claims management to the firm’s expanding team.