Two ship repairers, fed up with waiting to get paid, have turned to the High Court of Singapore to force their clients to cough up the cash.

Vietnamese company Ving Hung Technic Service has secured the arrest of a small chemical tanker owned by a compatriot company.

Mekong Petroleum Transport’s 7,600-dwt GT Unity (built 2008) was arrested by Ving Hung while at anchor in the city-state’s Raffles Reserved Anchorage.