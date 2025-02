Sweden says a cable break in the Baltic Sea last month was not sabotage and has lifted restrictions on a Bulgarian bulker.

Swedish authorities boarded and detained the Malta-flagged 32,200-dwt Vezhen (built 2022) after Latvia reported a break in a communications cable connecting it to Sweden on 26 January.

Swedish forces boarded the Navibulgar-owned vessel via helicopter and sea as it was heading out of the Baltic Sea, having called at Ust-Luga in Russia.