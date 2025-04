German owner Ernst Russ is being sued in London over the fatal collision between its container ship and a Stena Bulk tanker in the North Sea last month.

The company has set up a fund to deal with lawsuits arising from the accident, Reuters reported.

MS Solong Schiffahrtsgesellschaft M & Co KG, the Ernst Russ subsidiary that owns the 805-teu Solong (built 2005), was sued by the operators of the 49,700-dwt tanker Stena Immaculate (built 2017) in London’s High Court on Monday, records show.