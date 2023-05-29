London will once again play host to shipping’s biggest football tournament in July.

The US and Panama-based law firm sponsors of the Marine Challenge Cup (MCC) have announced its return for the second time since the pandemic halted the festivities for two years.

The summertime tradition for the UK/European shipping community is scheduled for 6 July in Dulwich, South London.

Over the past 25-plus years, the MCC has brought together teams of insurance brokers, P&I clubs and other marine insurers, and various law firms for an afternoon of keen five-a-side competition followed by a barbecue and evening disco.

Sponsors are once again Royston Rayzor; Palmer Biezup & Henderson; Keesal Young & Logan; Chaffe McCall; Hamilton, Miller & Birthisel; Freehill, Hogan & Mahar; and De Castro & Robles.

“Initial responses have been strong, and the sponsors are optimistic that the upcoming event will be yet another successful day of sport and fellowship,” the firms told TradeWinds.

Article continues below the advert

In 2022, defending champions OneGlobal Broking retained their title from 2019 as 28 teams did battle.

Over the years, shipping professionals have come face to face with some top players — and TradeWinds staff.

Former England internationals Shaun Wright-Phillips and Robert Lee have been spotted there, and in 2018 the Chaffe McCall team was graced by former Mexico under-20s women’s captain Natalie Lagunas.

Sponsors in the past have included the law firm Horr, Novak & Skipp.