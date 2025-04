Maritime expert Charlotte Knight is among five lawyers promoted to partner at London-headquartered Watson Farley & Williams (WFW).

The Dubai-based assets and structured finance specialist joined the law firm in London in 2014 and became an associate in 2016.

She has represented lenders, lessors, lessees and owners on a wide range of transactions including secured loans, sale-and-leaseback structures, debt restructurings, loan portfolios and fleet sales.