Singapore authorities have launched an investigation into Singapore yard group Seatrium over alleged corruption offences that occurred in Brazil.

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) confirmed that it had “commenced investigations” against Seatrium and individuals from the Singapore-listed company.

The government agency said the investigation was launched on the back of “information received”, but it gave few other details.

“As investigations are ongoing, CPIB will not be able to provide further details at this juncture,” the CPIB said in a statement.