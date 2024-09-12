Singapore High Court judge S Mohan minced no words when he dismissed a challenge by a shipowner on the losing end of an arbitration award involving a recycling sale that went wrong.

In his ruling on the application brought by Haide Building Materials, owner of the 3,369-dwt aggregates carrier Winton T 128 (built 2003), to set aside an arbitration award made in favour of cash buyer Ship Recycling Investments (SRI), Justice Mohan expressed concern over what he described as an increasingly prevalent practice in setting aside applications of the challenger to an award — flinging mud in the hopes that some of it might stick.