Singapore’s Maritime Port Authority of Singapore will not renew former bunker supplier Sentek Marine & Trading’s bunker supplier licence and craft operator licence, it said in a circular this week.

Sentek Marine’s licence will expire on 3 February, following which it cannot continue to operate as a bunker supplier or craft operator within Singapore port.

The MPA also reminded all bunker licensees to comply strictly with all the terms and conditions of the respective bunker licences.