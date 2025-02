UK law firm Campbell Johnston Clark (CJC) has highlighted a key court ruling that could allow slot charterers to be considered shipowners to limit their liability in casualties.

The case arose from the loss of the 2,756-teu X-Press Pearl (built 2021), which suffered a catastrophic fire and grounded in June 2021 off Sri Lanka.

The accident resulted in thousands of tonnes of plastic pellets being spilt into the sea and washed up on nearby coastlines.