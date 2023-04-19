Law firm Stephenson Harwood is targeting expansion in shipping and finance with four new partner promotions.

The company is creating 11 new partners in total in all departments from 1 May.

“These talented lawyers have demonstrated their commitment and leadership, by providing exceptional support to our clients,” said Eifion Morris, the company’s chief executive.

“We have ambitious plans to grow our business, ensuring we provide the commercially-focused advice our clients expect, across the full life-cycle of their business needs,” he added.

Morris said transport and trade is one of the main sectors of focus, together with decarbonisation.

Saif Almobideen has been named a partner in the firm's marine and international trade group.

Based in Dubai, the lawyer has considerable experience handling complex cross-border disputes before civil law courts in the Middle East.

He has a special focus on matters relating to shipping, insurance, crisis management, commodities and trade finance, and enforcement of foreign judgements and arbitration awards.

Ezio Dal Maso has been promoted in the firm’s finance group.

Based in Paris, he focuses on ownership structuring and registration of vessels including cruise ships.

London lawyer promoted

Cathal Leigh-Doyle is the third new partner.

He works for the marine and international trade group in London, specialising in energy litigation and international arbitration, particularly in connection to decarbonisation strategies, offshore wind and hydrogen projects.

Jeffrey Tanner has also been named a partner in the firm’s finance group.

The lawyer works in Singapore across the maritime, offshore and energy sectors, coordinating large international multi-practice group transactions spanning corporate M&A, sale and purchase, joint ventures, project development and restructurings.

Morris said it was pleasing to be welcoming newly promoted partners from across our network, in Dubai, London, Paris and Singapore.

“Accelerating the expansion of the work of our international offices is a strategic priority for the business, ensuring we provide the commercially focused advice our clients expect, in the locations they need,” he added.

“We’ve already been bolstering our numbers internationally, through a sustained campaign of attracting lateral partner hires. Around half of our lateral hires since the start of 2021 have been based outside of London,” the CEO said.

In February, Stephenson Harwood’s Singapore Alliance partner Virtus Law promoted two lawyers to boost its maritime and dispute resolution practice.

Kaili Ang and Christine Ong become partners as of 1 February.

Ang is part of the marine and international trade practice, while Ong is part of dispute resolution team.