UK-headquartered law firm Stephenson Harwood is shaking up its Greek operations to pursue further growth.

The office is being moved to Athens from Piraeus under the new leadership of international maritime, trade & offshore head Dora Mace-Kokota.

The Greek-born lawyer is replacing Nigel Bowen-Morris, who stepped down as managing partner on 31 December after running the outpost since it launched nearly 30 years ago.