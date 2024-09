An elderly refrigerated general cargo ship that arrived at Alang at the end of August has been arrested by an entity that claims to have been its owner since 2016.

The 459,979-cft Bereg Machty (ex Bereg Mechty) was arrested while at anchor off the Indian ship recycling stronghold on Thursday by Subriton Investment, which claims the ship was stolen from the port of Vladivostok and resold for recycling.