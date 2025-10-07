Law

Suspect in one of shipping’s most baffling hijacking cases arrested after 15 years on the run

Russian-Israeli man seized in Cyprus after disappearing while on bail

A crew member climbs the staircase on the Maltese-registered freighter Arctic Sea at Boiler Wharf in Senglea, Valletta’s Grand Harbour, on 30 October 2009. More than two months earlier, the ship had been hijacked off the Cape Verde Islands and was recently returned to its Finnish owners by Russian authorities just outside Maltese territorial waters.
