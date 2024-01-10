SwissMarine has unwittingly become embroiled in a demurrage battle between a Dubai-based commodities trader and an Indian rice producer that has resulted in the arrest of one of the Singapore-headquartered shipowner’s bulk carriers.

The catch is the dispute over problems involving a cargo that was carried on a Greek-owned bulker with no ownership connections to SwissMarine or the 63,600-dwt bulker Clear Sky (built 2014), which was arrested on Friday 5 January while loading cargo in India’s Deendayal Port.