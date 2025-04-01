Trafigura Group is paying an additional $49m to end bribery cases in Brazil.

The trader and shipowner said its former parent, Trafigura Beheer, has resolved previously disclosed civil actions launched by the Brazilian Office of the Federal Comptroller General, the Brazilian Office of the Federal Attorney General and the Brazilian Federal Prosecutor’s Office.

The deal follows the agreement Trafigura reached with the US Department of Justice (DoJ) on the same facts in March 2024, in which the DoJ agreed to credit up to $26.8m