The Trump administration has fired its first sanctions salvo at Russian interests, targeting shipments of allegedly stolen Ukrainian grain to support the Houthis.

The new blacklistings by the US Treasury Department represented the first apparent sanctions against Russian interests by Washington since the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) added a Russia-flagged bulker and two businessmen to its sanctions list for moving the grain in support of the network of Sa’id al-Jamal, a Houthi financial facilitator accused of purchasing Russian commodities and weapons for the Yemen-based militant group.