Shippers are expected to band together in complaints against carriers, including container liner operators, after the Federal Maritime Commission opened the door for hearing class actions.

Maritime and trade lawyers believe class action complaints will be filed at the FMC even if US President Donald Trump ratchets back its enforcement authority, as he has done with other federal agencies.

The potential for class-action litigation at Washington’s main regulator of international shipping comes after an already elevated caseload in recent years, which led it in October to temporarily expand the number of administrative law judges handling cases.