President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill has reached the Senate with billions of dollars of funding for maritime programmes.

The massive budget bill also includes a hike in the US tonnage tax.

However, it is not clear how much of the package will survive scrutiny in the upper chamber of Congress.

The legislation, passed by 215 votes to 214 by the House of Representatives, includes cash for maritime workforce development, investing in commercial cargo ships and naval logistics vessels, and the development of a new shipyard.