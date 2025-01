The High Court in London has thrown out a $13.8bn claim by jailed transport tycoon Ziyavudin Magomedov following the seizure of shipping and ports company Fesco by the Russian state.

Magomedov took legal action against 22 defendants, including Russia’s state nuclear player Rosatom and pipeline Transneft, claiming that he was the victim of a stealthy and intricate plot to seize his assets.