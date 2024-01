The UN Security Council has adopted a resolution demanding that Yemen’s Houthis immediately end attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

The council also repeated calls for the Houthis rebels to release the NYK Line chartered car carrier 5,100-ceu Galaxy Leader (built 2002) and its crew.

Eleven members voted for the measure demanding the Houthis "immediately cease all attacks, which impede global commerce and navigational rights and freedoms as well as regional peace."