The US Justice Department has secured indictments against two Iranians and a Pakistani who are accused of charges related to smuggling weapons used in Houthi attacks on shipping.

The charges stem from a dramatic US raid on a dhow in January that resulted in the death of two Navy SEALs.

A grand jury issued an indictment against Iranian brothers Shahab Mir’kazei and Yunus Mir’kazei, as well as Muhammad Pahlawan of Pakistan.