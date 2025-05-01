Shipowners in the US-flag shipping market and the yard sector have endorsed revised legislation aimed at bolstering American shipyards and setting up a fleet of 250 vessels.

The reaction comes after a bipartisan group of lawmakers led by US Senator Mark Kelly reintroduced the proposed Ships for America Act into Congress in a revised form.

The bill includes a series of measures to bolster American shipbuilding and US-flag shipping, including setting up a Maritime Security Trust fund to pump cash into the sector and establishing a strategic fleet of commercial vessels.