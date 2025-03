A US federal judge has extended the suspension of a former AP Moller-Maersk officer accused of abusive sexual contact in a decade-old case but stopped short of rescinding the seafarer’s licence.

The decision against Captain Mark Stinziano, who worked as a chief mate on a container ship in the Danish shipping giant’s Maersk Line Ltd (MLL) fleet, comes more than a year after the US Coast Guard’s vice commandant ordered the agency’s in-house legal system to have another look at the case.