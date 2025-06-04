A federal judge has placed a hold on his own order that blocked President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

The decision by US District Judge Rudolph Contreras comes after an appeals court placed a similar hold on another ruling that had invalidated the president’s sweeping tariffs on countries around the world.

The order temporarily sweeps aside another judicial impediment to Trump’s use of an emergency powers law to apply tariffs without the approval of Congress, though it does not remove the legal cloud over the president’s signature trade policy.