Late changes to shipping instructions are a potential sign of efforts to evade sanctions on Russia, according to US officials.

The US government published a six-page document on Thursday detailing red flags to help businesses identify potential breaches.

It said the Kremlin has given its intelligence services the job of trying to get around sanctions and export controls.

The warning signs include changes in shipments or payments that were previously scheduled for Russia and Belarus, and the use of corporate vehicles to obscure ownership and source countries.