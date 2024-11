Washington rolled out sanctions against a fleet of tankers and their affiliated companies in a bid to clamp down on a Syrian conglomerate accused of generating hundreds of millions of dollars for the Houthis and Iran’s Qods Force.

The new blacklistings targeted a total of 26 companies, individuals and vessels associated with Al-Qatirji Co, an outfit that had already been on the sanctions list of the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control.