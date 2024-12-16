The US has slapped sanctions on five traders for their alleged role in shipping Russian oil to North Korea.

The latest move by the US Treasury Department came as Washington joined nine other countries and the European Union in a joint condemnation of cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang, including use of North Korean troops in Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) blacklisted Russian traders Vostok Trading, DV Ink and Novosibirskoblgaz on allegations that they shipped thousands of tonnes of oil and gas to North Korea.