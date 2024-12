Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s US-flag unit has swapped in a newer vessel into one of its slots in the US Maritime Security Program.

American Roll-On, Roll-Off Carrier (ARC) said the 7,934-ceu pure car carrier ARC Endeavor (built 2011) will now join the MSP fleet.

The South Korean-built vessel will replace the 5,000-lane-metre ro-ro Endurance (built 1996).