Lawyers and insurers are working with the Ukraine and foreign governments to hammer out a legal method of passing on shipowners’ war damage claims to Russian state-controlled entities in foreign countries.

That is at the head of a range of tasks that continue to keep Ukraine’s maritime lawyers busy one year after the Russian invasion, maritime lawyer Evgeniy Sukachev told TradeWinds.

Sukachev is senior partner of Odesa-based Black Sea Law Co and a board member of the country’s maritime law association.