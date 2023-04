London-headquartered law firm Watson Farley & Williams (WFW) has opened up another base in Asia.

The company said the new office in Tokyo will be its 19th overseas as it continues to expand.

The Japanese branch will be led by WFW partner Simon Collins, who is relocating from Hong Kong, and newly arrived partner Keisuke Imon.

In addition, counsel Shusuke Fukunaga and a team of associates and paralegals are also joining WFW Tokyo.