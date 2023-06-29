Watson Farley & Williams (WFW) has set up a new scholarship award in memory of its longstanding and much-loved Singapore office head Mei Lin Goh, who died of cancer in February.

The UK-headquartered law firm said the Mei Lin Goh Study Abroad Scholarship at the University of Nottingham will provide financial help to support one student on the four-year Law with South-East Asia Law degree programme.

The WFW lawyer studied at the School of Law there.

The scholarship supports costs and living expenses such as flights, visas, insurance and accommodation fees.

In addition, the recipient is also offered the opportunity to undertake work experience and mentoring at WFW’s Singapore and/or London office.

“Those granted the scholarship will be from a targeted background who meet the university’s academic requirements and its Widening Participation criteria,” WFW said.

Article continues below the advert

The first student is Naima Begum, who recently completed her work placement in WFW’s Singapore office.

“Through the Mei Lin Goh scholarship I was able to have life-changing experiences in Asia that will continue to benefit me now that I am back in England and allowed me to experience a field of legal practice that I thought was unattainable and intimidating to enter — international commercial law,” she said.

“Owing to my gratitude for the scholarship funding, I will use my experiences to help others gain the confidence needed to take the leap I did and travel halfway across the world to seek adventure and knowledge.”

Outpouring of sympathy

Mei Lin was one of Asia’s leading maritime lawyers, and her death prompted an outpouring of sympathy from colleagues, shipping industry clients and friends.

She handled a range of high-profile work including advising lenders on the bankruptcy of Hanjin Shipping, Hapag-Lloyd’s takeover of United Arab Shipping Co, and major newbuilding deals.

She left behind husband Michael and two teenage daughters.

Diane Birch OBE, Professor Emerita of the University of Nottingham, called Mei Lin the perfect international student.

“Her teachers will remember her cheerful disposition and her quick mind,” she said.

WFW managing partner Lindsey Keeble said: “We are so proud to collaborate with the University of Nottingham and offer this scholarship in memory of Mei.”

“The next recipient has now been selected and the firm looks forward to supporting another aspiring legal mind through their study abroad whilst paying tribute to Mei, our fondly remembered and greatly missed colleague and friend.”