A lawsuit over a collision between a container vessel and a crane in Vancouver has drawn in four liner operators, a Chinese ship lessor, a Canadian terminal company and shipowner Costamare.

At issue is who should pay for the loss of pork and beef products that went bad after the casualty on the 12,700-teu YM Truth (built 2020).

The ship is owned by Greece’s Costamare and operated by Taiwanese container carrier Yang Ming Marine Transport.