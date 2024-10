China’s Yangzijiang Shipbuilding has been taken to arbitration in London over cancelled vessel orders worth $900m.

The Singapore-listed group said that proceedings began on 10 June and 26 September against three units: Jiangsu Tianchen Marine Import & Export, Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding and Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding.

The action relates to an alleged breach of contract for 10 orders.