The shipping industry is currently experiencing an “unprecedented” threat to pre-trade and increased protectionism, the head of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) said.

Guy Platten, secretary general at the ICS, said the number of unilateral barriers to trading imposed by countries is increasing exponentially

“Whilst I recognise the intentions of such barriers may be well-meaning, the reality is that trade is increasingly being threatened as nations seek to obtain greater economic advantage or achieve political aims,” he said.