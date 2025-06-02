Shipping has more work to do in opening doors for women and young people, according to the new president of the Norwegian branch of the Women In Shipping & Trading Association (Wista).

Captain Jaquelyn Burton told TradeWinds that working on inclusivity should be a top priority for the sector, not only in Norway but worldwide.

“I think that a lot of the challenges [for women] have to do with the fact that we have a women’s network in shipping and we have a men’s network in shipping and they’re not overlapping,” she said.