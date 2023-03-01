In a move that is bound to restoke speculation about the future of the Suez Canal as an entity fully owned by the Egyptian state, Saudi Arabian shipping giant Bahri has announced plans to set up a joint venture with the waterway’s authority.

On Wednesday, Bahri and the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to cooperate in establishing “a joint Egyptian joint stock company for maritime transport”.

The new company would “specialise in owning, leasing, renting and operating ships for the purpose of transporting general and bulk cargo, chemicals, oil and all operations related to maritime transport”, Bahri said in a post on its LinkedIn page.