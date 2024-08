Capesize rates continue their buoyant streak and are closing in on a four-week peak.

The Baltic Exchange has global averages at $23,608 per day today, up from $23,100 per day yesterday, as it approaches highs of about $24,000 seen a month ago.

This comes as somewhat of a surprise as capesizes have generally traded in the narrow range over the past month, between $19,000 per day and $23,000 per day, dipping to a low of $18,986 per day on August 1.