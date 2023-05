CMA CGM subsidiary Ceva Logistics is moving into the car carrier market in a new charter deal.

It will sub-lease four LNG dual-fuel newbuildings from its parent liner group, it said.

The 7,000-ceu carriers are owned by Idan Ofer’s Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) and are being built at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Weihai).

The first is due in December this year. The charter term is 10 years.