Shipping tycoon John Fredriksen’s manoeuvres have once again raised questions over what will come next in the ongoing saga of Euronav’s future. The billionaire Frontline backer has increased his stake in the Belgian VLCC and suezmax company, making him the biggest shareholder ahead of the Saverys family. The Saverys family owns shipping company Compagnie Maritime Belge (CMB), which pulled the rug on plans for a tie-up of Euronav and Frontline in January through its 25% holding. All eyes now turn to what the next twist in the tale might be.