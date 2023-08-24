Tanker owners have been pulling out of increasingly complicated Russian oil trades, Norway’s Frontline says.
The John Fredriksen tanker company noted that the price cap on Russian crude is now starting to have an effect on shipping markets.
Norwegian shipowner monitoring developments as price cap effects start to bite
Tanker owners have been pulling out of increasingly complicated Russian oil trades, Norway’s Frontline says.
The John Fredriksen tanker company noted that the price cap on Russian crude is now starting to have an effect on shipping markets.