A new heavylift and project cargo vessel operator has been established in Italy as a joint venture between German owner Harren Group and shipping agencies Kestrel Italia and Intermare.

KestrelMare has been set up in Genoa to offer a “one-stop shop” by pooling the partners’ resources to offer transport for breakbulk up to super-heavylift cargoes.

It will have access to the partners’ fleet of heavylift vessels, including the 65-ship JSI Alliance fleet.