Hoegh Autoliners, an owner and operator of about 40 car carriers, said on Friday it has extended contracts with a long-standing client for an average duration of three years.

The Oslo-listed company did not reveal the counterparty’s identity, nor the amount it stands to earn from the contracts.

It can be assumed, however, that the deal exceeds the $100m mark, under Hoegh Autoliners’ practice to disclose transactions with a volume exceeding that amount.