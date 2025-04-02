InterManager has criticised what it calls deliberate omissions in a UK accident report into enclosed space deaths.

The ship management association said shortcomings in the report into how three dock workers died on the 181,000-dwt Berge Bulk capesize Berge Mawson (built 2015) in Indonesia in 2022 will put more lives at risk.

The UK’s Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) is asking industry bodies to draw up new rules on enclosed spaces following the tragic events on the ship at Bunyu Island anchorage.