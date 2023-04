Norway’s Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC) believes its versatile vessels have achieved record daily earnings in the first quarter.

The Oslo-listed owner said the fleet average time charter equivalent (TCE) figure so far is $38,708 per day, up from $31,531 in the final three months of 2022.

The company told TradeWinds this is a new record, being about $3,000 per day higher than the previous best logged in the third quarter last year.