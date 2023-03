Multipurpose time-charter rates continue to decline at a faster-than-expected rate.

But there are early signs that the worst may be over for the sector as rates in some segments start to bottom out.

Rates for benchmark ‘F-type’ vessels have lost nearly $1,000 since the start of the year, shipbroker Toepfer Transport noted in its March assessment of the sector.

Daily charter rates were down to $14,907 in March from $15,900 in January, according to the Toepfer Multipurpose Index (TMI).