YoungShip Oslo and its supporters Nor-Shipping and the Norwegian branch of the Women in Shipping & Trading Association (Wista) have named their 10 Women to Watch for 2025.

The awards, announced in Oslo on Monday night as part of Nor-Shipping, were judged by a panel of high-profile Norwegian shipping leaders.

Peter Wessel, CEO of Fearnley Securities, presented the awards alongside shipping lawyer Christine Rodsaether from Simonsen Vogt Wiig.